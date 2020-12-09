Fardeen Khan On Being Body-Shamed By Trolls: Found Humour In It To Whatever Extent I Could
Fardeen Khan has been making the headlines for his shocking body transformation. The actor recently also revealed that he is planning to make a comeback to films after a decade of being away from the screen. More reports of his comeback surfaced last week, after Fardeen Khan was spotted outside the office of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.
Fardeen during an interaction said that he is looking forward to making a comeback and has no qualms about auditioning. He believes it is all part of the process of securing 'meaty' roles. He told Times of India, "In our profession, a lot of importance is given to how you look. You are expected to look your best at all times. When I was trolled for my weight, I wasn't actively part of the film industry. I had been away for years, so I was surprised at the degree and intensity of the reactions. That was my introduction to being trolled on social media, the new age that we live in."
Fardeen Khan Shocked Fans By Losing 18 Kg
Fardeen also talked about how he recovered from the online backlash after his 2016 photograph went viral, and said, "I found humour in it to whatever extent I could and moved on. I've never looked outwards for reassurances and validation. I know my truth and where I stand. I was well equipped to handle the criticism because of my personal attitude. When I posted my response, I saw people identifying with that as well." Fardeen, who looked lightly overweight in the picture, was seen out and about in the city donning a casual attire
Fardeen Said He Had To Be Honest With Himself
The Jungle actor confessed he needed to be honest with himself and rethink. "If you constantly seek validation from other people on what they think about you, you need to rethink that. Also, you need to be honest with yourself. I was extremely out of shape then," he said.
Fardeen Debuted With Prem Aggan In 1998
Back in 2016, Fardeen had responded to the backlash claiming that he was in a happy space, and unbothered by the negative comments. Fardeen, son of late actor-director, Feroz Khan, had made his acting debut in 1998 with Prem Aggan and was seen in films like Jungle, Janasheen, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Bhoot and more.
ALSO READ: Fardeen Khan To Make His Bollywood Comeback; Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Says 'We Are Exploring Opportunities'
ALSO READ: Fardeen Khan On Losing 18 Kilos: I Wanted To Feel Very Good Again