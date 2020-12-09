Fardeen Khan On Being Body-Shamed By Trolls: Found Humour In It To Whatever Extent I Could

Fardeen Khan Shocked Fans By Losing 18 Kg

Fardeen also talked about how he recovered from the online backlash after his 2016 photograph went viral, and said, "I found humour in it to whatever extent I could and moved on. I've never looked outwards for reassurances and validation. I know my truth and where I stand. I was well equipped to handle the criticism because of my personal attitude. When I posted my response, I saw people identifying with that as well." Fardeen, who looked lightly overweight in the picture, was seen out and about in the city donning a casual attire

Fardeen Said He Had To Be Honest With Himself

The Jungle actor confessed he needed to be honest with himself and rethink. "If you constantly seek validation from other people on what they think about you, you need to rethink that. Also, you need to be honest with yourself. I was extremely out of shape then," he said.

Fardeen Debuted With Prem Aggan In 1998

Back in 2016, Fardeen had responded to the backlash claiming that he was in a happy space, and unbothered by the negative comments. Fardeen, son of late actor-director, Feroz Khan, had made his acting debut in 1998 with Prem Aggan and was seen in films like Jungle, Janasheen, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Bhoot and more.