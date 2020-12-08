Fardeen Khan On Losing 18 Kilos: I Wanted To Feel Very Good Again

In 2016, when Fardeen Khan's pictures had gone viral, he was trolled mercilessly for putting on weight. Cut to present, he was recently snapped by paparazzi and looked as fit as a fiddle. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Fardeen spoke about his drastic transformation and revealed that he has lost good 18 kilos.

He said, "I had stepped back then. I was happy. It was this year that I wasn't feeling 25 anymore. I wanted to physically feel 25. As you grow older, body degeneration catches up with you. I wanted to feel very, very good again. You need to think about it as a body-mind connection. I came across this in some reading I was doing. I started eating right and healthy, coupled it with correct workouts."

"I have lost 18 kg in the last six months, but 35 per cent journey is yet to go in this aspect. In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best and you indeed want to look your best," added the Fida actor.

Fardeen also asserted that mentally, he's feeling 30, but his target is 25.

Fardeen, who made his Bollywood debut in 1998 with Prem Aggan, has done many films in the last two decades. Unfortunately, the actor was away from the screen from the last few years. Now that the actor is all set to make his comeback in Bollywood, Fardeen recalled his father's advice and said that he offered a lot of wisdom to him.

"Dad was so authentic, so true to himself. He offered a lot of wisdom to me but if you ask me one for now, it's that- 'If you want to live a purposeful life, give it your best'. That's going to be at the back of my mind now," said Khan.

