Fardeen Khan To Make His Bollywood Comeback; Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Says 'We Are Exploring Opportunities'

Mukesh Chhabra Confirms Fardeen Is Planning To Make A Comeback

While speaking to ETimes, Mukesh Chhabra confirmed that Fardeen is looking to make a comeback, and was quoted as saying, "We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good."

When Fardeen Khan Shut Down Trolls Who Body-Shamed Him

In 2016, the Jungle actor was body-shamed after pictures of him having gained weight surfaced online. Back then, Fardeen had given a befitting reply to trolls with his tweet that read, "Nt ashamed neither shamed. Nt offended. Nt depressed. Nt blind either. Happy?? Living d happiest chapter thus far. With lbs to show for it."

Fardeen Felt He Was Bashed Unnecessarily

Later, in an interview, Fardeen had opened up about dealing with trolls who poked fun at his sudden weight gain and said, "I have been bashed unnecessarily. I think we need to get over these damn things. I really don't care about it. I am what I am and I can see myself in the mirror. Whatever is deserved is deserved and what's not is not. I just laugh it all off. I don't read much about myself these days."