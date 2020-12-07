Fardeen Khan To Make His Bollywood Comeback; Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Says 'We Are Exploring Opportunities'
Fardeen Khan who has been away from the limelight for a while, recently left his fans amazed with his 'fit and fab' avatar when he was clicked outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office. Dressed in a grey T-shirt and black denim, Fardeen looked leaner than ever, and happily posed for the paparazzi.
His pictures went viral on social media in no time, and netizens spoke about how they can't wait to watch the Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya actor back on the big screen. Amid speculations of a Bollywood comeback, casting director Mukesh Chhabra confirmed that Fardeen is planning to return back to the silver screen.
Mukesh Chhabra Confirms Fardeen Is Planning To Make A Comeback
While speaking to ETimes, Mukesh Chhabra confirmed that Fardeen is looking to make a comeback, and was quoted as saying, "We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good."
When Fardeen Khan Shut Down Trolls Who Body-Shamed Him
In 2016, the Jungle actor was body-shamed after pictures of him having gained weight surfaced online. Back then, Fardeen had given a befitting reply to trolls with his tweet that read, "Nt ashamed neither shamed. Nt offended. Nt depressed. Nt blind either. Happy?? Living d happiest chapter thus far. With lbs to show for it."
Fardeen Felt He Was Bashed Unnecessarily
Later, in an interview, Fardeen had opened up about dealing with trolls who poked fun at his sudden weight gain and said, "I have been bashed unnecessarily. I think we need to get over these damn things. I really don't care about it. I am what I am and I can see myself in the mirror. Whatever is deserved is deserved and what's not is not. I just laugh it all off. I don't read much about myself these days."
Speaking about films, Fardeen Khan was last seen in Muddasar Aziz's 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya alongside Sushmita Sen and Ishita Sharma. The film had a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Panned by critics, Dulha Mil Gaya had performed poorly at the box office.
