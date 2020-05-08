Farhan Akhtar Donates 1,000 PPE Kits To Healthcare Officials Fighting Coronavirus In India

Actor Farhan Akhtar, on Thursday, announced that he has donated 1000 PPE kits. In an Instagram post, the actor shared that the PPE kits will be donated to government hospitals for helping healthcare workers fighting the Novel Coronavirus.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Farhan also asked his fans to join in and donate as many PPE kits as possible. "Help our COVID-19 warriors. It is critical that we provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to our healthcare workers for their protection in this #WarAgainstCovid19. I am personally donating 1000 PPE kits and have partnered with @tring.india to raise funds for more PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff. For your contribution, I will send a personal 'thank you' video message recognising your generosity. This video will be in permanent memory with you. Some of you will even get to interact with me over a live video chat. Log onto www.tring.co.in and go to my profile to donate. Let's all join the #WarAgainstCovid19 and #UniteForHumanity."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on May 7, 2020 at 4:32am PDT

Farhan also shared that he will personally thank every contributor who donates, either through a post, recorded video or video call. Earlier, he was seen as a part of the I For India concert, which aimed at raising funds for India's fight against Coronavirus. I For India, reportedly managed to raise more than Rs 52 crore with the help of Bollywood as well as Hollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Will Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and others.

The Novel Coronavirus pandemic continues to claim lives all over the country. India has recorded 56,342 positive cases since the outbreak, with the rising death toll of 1,886.

Dipika Chikhlia Shares First Look As Sarojini Naidu In Biopic On The Freedom Fighter

Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan And Others Pledge To Protect The Planet