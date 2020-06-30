farhan-akhtar-reacts-to-abhay-deol-s-post-on-award-shows-after-being-snubbed-for-znmd

A few days ago, actor Abhay Deol took a sharp dig at award functions for snubbing him and Farhan Akhtar and nominating only Hrithik Roshan for 'Best Actor In The Lead Role' category. He had posted, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as "supporting actors"."

"Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as "actors in a leading role". So by the industry's own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes. There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it. #familyfareawards.""

Now, Farhan has reacted to Abhay's post and rather has a different take on the award shows.

On India Today e-Conclave Inspiration, Farhan said, "You are constantly hearing about some rat race and everybody is fighting each other to some kind of spot which does not exist. I mean the fact is you have to believe in yourself, you have to work sincerely, work hard, how many magazine covers you will do, whether you came on the front page of a magazine, or the front page of a newspaper."

He further added, "If that is your larger interest, I really feel that you are in the wrong profession. You're not here for that. Have you come here to be an actor, director, singer, music composer, or have you come here to be a reality star? Have you come here to be just, I don't know, a star?"

"I feel that's a very personal thing. If in your personality you are constantly seeking validation for things, you will, there is no eventuality possible but disappointment. You may have a wonderful time for a while, but eventually you will be disappointed, because it is not possible to keep getting validation from other people," concluded Farhan.