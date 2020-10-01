Farhan Akhtar Slams Report Claiming He Has Employed Sushant's Cook; 'Please Stop Being So Gullible'

Farhan Akhtar Dismisses A Media Report

The actor shared a screenshot of a TV news debate on his Twitter page and wrote, "For the record: I have no person named Keshav working at mine. Unsurprisingly, another lie by a fake news channel famous for peddling lies. Please stop being so gullible. Just because a guy screams it out on TV doesn't make it true."

Earlier, Farhan Had Called Sushant's Demise 'A Tremendous Loss To The Film Industry'

While speaking with India Today, the actor had said, "It is one of the greatest tragedies that I can think of in recent times. It is a tremendous loss to the fraternity. It enrages you when you see that his family is not given the opportunity to breathe. Theories are being spun about why he did it. This is not the time for that. Let some time pass. Right now its speculation from abetment to murder to every crazy thing. Everyone suddenly knew what he thought, his journey and everything about him. What followed is a circus. Be kind, be more inclusive, be aware, reach out, but right now everyone is either got a sword out or holding a shield. It's ugly. We should remember him for his great work and talent, mourn the fact that we lost somebody who had great potential."

Farhan Akhtar Had Condemned Rhea Chakraborty's Media Trial

The actor had shared a tweet about ‘the right to a fair an impartial trial' by Amnesty India and written, "Media coverage that surmise and denigrate her character and behaviour, serve no purpose. Condoning these practices distances the victims from justice and the accused from a fair trial and hampers our progress towards gender equality."