Farhan Akhtar To Join Ashutosh Gowariker's Contemporary Action Film As Main Lead?

Farhan Is Currently Working On Toofan

Meanwhile, Farhan is working on his sports drama Toofan, with an athlete's body. Earlier, he had shared several glimpses of his look which got fans excited to see him in action mode. With Ashutosh Gowariker's film being another action-adventure, Farhan Akhtar's fans will be waiting for the film to hit the screens soon.

Javed Akhtar Will Be Working On The Scrpit

Coming back to the big-budget film, it will also have lyricist Javed Akhtar working behind the scenes with a team of writers. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial will mark Javed Akhtar's comeback to story screenplay writing after 15 years. The report stated that the makers are currently working on finalising the script, which will address the issues of forest preservation and is an ode to foresters who protect our natural heritage. The untitled film is all set to go on floors mid-2021.

Ashutosh Gowariker's Next Will Go On Floor In Mid 2021

Ashutosh Gowariker's last two ventures Mohenjo Daro and Panipat didn't score well at the box office despite starring big names and faces like Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and others. Hopefully, with a change in genre, the director will be able to capture the audience's attention.