Farhan Akhtar To Join Ashutosh Gowariker's Contemporary Action Film As Main Lead?
Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, after directing two-period dramas- Mohenjo Daro and Panipat, is now set to experiment with new genres. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the director will be working on a contemporary action film as his next project for Excel Entertainment banner.
The report also revealed that the film will star Farhan Akhtar as the lead actor, while another prominent Hindi film actor will play the film's antagonist. The makers are yet to finalise the film's title, but have revealed that Farhan will be seen playing a forest ranger tasked with the patrolling and guarding of a forest. This will be Farhan Akhtar's first collaboration with Ashutosh Gowariker.
Farhan Is Currently Working On Toofan
Meanwhile, Farhan is working on his sports drama Toofan, with an athlete's body. Earlier, he had shared several glimpses of his look which got fans excited to see him in action mode. With Ashutosh Gowariker's film being another action-adventure, Farhan Akhtar's fans will be waiting for the film to hit the screens soon.
Javed Akhtar Will Be Working On The Scrpit
Coming back to the big-budget film, it will also have lyricist Javed Akhtar working behind the scenes with a team of writers. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial will mark Javed Akhtar's comeback to story screenplay writing after 15 years. The report stated that the makers are currently working on finalising the script, which will address the issues of forest preservation and is an ode to foresters who protect our natural heritage. The untitled film is all set to go on floors mid-2021.
Ashutosh Gowariker's Next Will Go On Floor In Mid 2021
Ashutosh Gowariker's last two ventures Mohenjo Daro and Panipat didn't score well at the box office despite starring big names and faces like Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and others. Hopefully, with a change in genre, the director will be able to capture the audience's attention.
