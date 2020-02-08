Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan Trainer Darrell Foster Shares How The Actor Maintained His Routine

Farhan Akhtar has been preparing for his upcoming movie Toofan where he will essay the role of a boxer and to train for his role, celebrity fitness trainer Darrell Foster was brought in. Leaving no stone unturned to get the mien of a boxer right, Farhan has undergone intensive training.

In a recent interview, Darrell spoke about how he and Farhan together trained for Toofan over the course of a year and how they focused on Farhan's diet while training. "So, we all collaborated together, in order to make sure that we have specifically trained him, therefore when he was away from the project at home he was still maintaining nutritional value and a lifestyle that was conducive too. And I teach fighters that.”

When the first poster of Toofan was released with the first-ever look of Farhan, totally transformed to ace the portrayal of a boxer, the whole world went gaga and poured in appreciation for the actor. Being the polymath, one of the many talents of Farhan is to flawlessly imbibe the characteristics of the character he plays and it shows in the tireless preparation that he has undertaken for his next. Toofan is one of the most anticipated films of 2020 and fans can’t wait to see Farhan Akhtar in his boxing avatar.

After acing the role of an athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar is all set to step into the boxing ring for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial Toofan which is an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP pictures and will be hitting the screens on 2nd October 2020.

Earlier, the makers of Toofan released an exclusive still from the movie of Farhan all decked up and dressed in blue boxing gear. The picture created a massive storm across all media and the fans are waiting for the release already.

