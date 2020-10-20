Farida Jalal Says ‘I Hate What Is Going On At This Moment’ Referring To Film Industry Controversies

A while back, actress Neena Gupta had expressed that senior actresses should be given roles that are appropriate to their age. Neena had stated this in view of Saand Ki Aankh, a film about 60 year-old sharp shooters, starring young actors like Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.

Veteran actress Farida Jalaal too shared Neena's views on this. She pointed that senior female actors don't get as many opportunities as their male counterparts do.

Times of India quoted Farida as saying, "Look at the male counterparts- Anupam Kher, Om Puri and Paresh Rawal. They were cast opposite me. And now look at the fact that they have got to do a villain's role, comedian's role, lawyer's role, doctor's role. And their body language was so different in all. What haven't they done? But what about the women? Why aren't we given those opportunities?"

Farida also shared her opinions on the recent mud-slinging and targeting that the Hindi film industry is being subjected to. Expressing that she does not like what is going on at the moment, she said that she is in love with her profession.

"I am in a happy space. I am happy that I have been around for so long. I love my life. I love my film industry. I hate what's going on at this moment. I don't want to get there but it hurts deeply because I am in love with my profession. Creative people are much better off in the rest of the world," she said.

Farida was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, which also starred Saif Ali Khan, debutant Alaya F and Tabu in the lead roles. Jawaani Jaaneman was directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani.

