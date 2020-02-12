Fashion Designer Wendell Rodricks Passes Away At The Age Of 59 In Goa

Celebrated fashion designer Wendell Rodricks has passed away at the age of 59. A family source has confirmed to the Indian Express that the designer died at his Covale residence in Goa on Wednesday. A heart attack is believed to be the cause of his death.

Rodricks was hailed as the pioneer of the minimalism movement in India. The ace designer was also an activist for various social causes pertaining to the environment and gay rights. He was conferred by India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri in 2014.

After the shocking news of the designer’s demise broke, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane took to social media and wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished. We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones.”

The Fashion Design Council of India tweeted, “FDCI is deeply disheartened with the sudden and untimely demise of one of the country’s iconic designer, Wendell Rodricks. The fashion fraternity lost a legend today. Wendell, we will miss you.”

May his soul rest in peace!