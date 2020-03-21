Fashion Funda: Malaika Arora Stuns Everyone With Her Sheer-Black Dress Worth Rs 1.7 Lakh

The glamourous diva of Bollywood, Malaika Arora never misses any chance to impress her fans with her amazing fashion sense. The damsel always shares her beautiful pictures on social media and undoubtedly, they are damn tough to miss. Apart from being a fashionista, Malla also gives fitness goals with her super attractive workout videos and pictures on social media.

Amidst all, Malaika Arora recently shared a couple of pictures in a bold and beautiful sheer-black dress on her Instagram handle.

In the above pictures, the 46-year-old Malla is looking stunning in a see-through dress and fans can't take their eyes off her. But do you know how much it costs? Well, once you know, you would think twice before buying it. Well, according to Bollywood Life report, Malaika Arora's sheer-black dress comes with a price tag of USD 2,333, which amounts to Rs 1,70,940. Talk about expensive!

Talking about her comfort outfit and fashion, Malaika told Mumbai Mirror, "I was saying to somebody the other day that I would look like a complete mess without my team because I am the kind of person who will just open my cupboard and throw on a pair of jeans and a Ganji. I could live in those 365 days of the year! So, I have to think out of the box and push the envelope and working with my team really helps in doing just that."

Malaika Arora also gave credit to her team for putting so much effort to make her look glamourous. "Over the years, we've always seen a lot of looks, but we are always trying to bring in our own little twist to it. I can't take credit saying that it's me who does it all. No. There is an entire team that works behind every look. But, I have to know what looks good on me and what I think suits my body type or what I think I can carry off - things like that. So I need to have that little bit of inherent style as opposed to following things blindly," Malla added.

Talking about her personal life, Malaika Arora got married to Arbaaz Khan in 1998. The duo has a son Arhaan Khan. After 19 years of marriage, Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced in 2017. Later, the diva started dating actor Arjun Kapoor. Workwise, she is currently hosting the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer.