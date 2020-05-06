Fatima Sana Shaikh Is One Of The Most Moldable Actors In Bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh is an actress whose adaptability is always sure to show a praiseworthy character on-screen. She really molds herself into the masks of her characters making each character her own. Her artistry involves getting into the shoes of the character and to feel what they are feeling.

A good example of that would be her performance in Dangal where she actually trained in professional wrestling to play the part of the professional wrestler, which is one of the most stunning and amazing things that one can do to get into character! We can see the result of that as Dangal brawling its way to the top to being one of the most critically acclaimed movies in the Indian film industry.

One of the most essential things to do to obtain accuracy with characters is to follow what the director envisions for the character. If an actor really gets the vision of the director then it is easy for them to be guided into a role that they are supposed to play. Fatima Sana Shaikh does exactly that which is why she can also be called the 'directors actor'.

Being the director's actor makes it very comfortable for the directors to work with Fatima as she has water-like qualities and can take the shape of the vessel of any character she wants. The result is that she is able to deliver to her viewer's natural characters as she manages to actually portray the characters more realistically and effectually.

With a promising 2020, Fatima will be juggling between the films Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The actress will be adhering to an Indian avatar in the dark anthology comedy film Ludo, alongside actor Rajkumar Rao where she will surely captivate the hearts of the audience with her small-town character.

For Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Fatima will be adopting a Marathi avatar for which she actually learned how to speak Marathi fluently to completely immerse herself in the character which is further proof of her fiery dedication and blazing will to ace the characters in her films.

The actress has two substantial projects with two really distinctive complex roles to play in both. She has been chosen with immense trust by the directors because of her previous splendid performances.

