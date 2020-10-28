Fatima Sana Shaikh On Boycott Calls On Films: A Film Is Not Made By Just One Star

Fatima Sana Shaikh Doesn't Agree With Films Being Rated On Nepotism Meter

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, the actress said, "Ye sab bolne ki baat hai. If the film is good, no matter who is in it, people will watch it. If they don't then, you and I are both going to witness this together if there is a change that is going to happen. People are stars because audience makes them stars. So I don't see the sense in complaining about it."

Fatima Sana Shaikh Explains Why Boycott Calls On Films Are Unfair

She continued, "Everyone works hard. A film is not made just by one star but a lot of people. There's the spot boy, the director and you are snatching away their credit from them. Sure you can boycott movies, but what about such people? What if a character actor is making his debut with a star in a film? This will be an injustice on him if you don't watch his film."

'Audience Is The One Who Makes Or Breaks People,' Says Fatima

"You want to watch a film then do or don't but don't have an agenda behind it. If you want to enjoy a film then you should. That's what has been happening since so many years. And audience is the one who makes or breaks people. They have the power, let's see what happens," Fatima told the tabloid.