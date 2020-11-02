Fatima Sana Shaikh On Shah Rukh Khan: When He Is In Front Of Me 'Meri Toh Hawayein Udd Jaati Hai'

Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals What Happens When She Comes Face To Face With King Khan

The actress was quoted as saying, "He knows that because I met him briefly and he knew that I talk so fondly of him. So, he is aware of that but it's embarrassing you know. I go completely cold and become quiet. I don't know what to say to him. But behind, I am all out like 'I love him'. But when he is in front of me meri to hawayein udd jaati hai."

Fatima Was Heartbroken When She Discovered That SRK Was Married

In an interview with Filmfare, Fatima had confessed that she was heartbroken when she found out that Shah Rukh Khan was married, "He had no idea that this five-year-old kid is in love with him. I got to know that he is married and my heart broke. You have no idea, I cried. It was like a proper, legitimate break-up for me. I cried so much. It was so heartbreaking and I was so upset that he is married," she was quoted as saying by the magazine.

When Fatima Texted Rajkumar Hirani To Cast Her Alongside SRK

Recently, while speaking with ETimes, the actress revealed that texted filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani to cast her opposite SRK after hearing reports of their collaboration.

Fatima was quoted as saying, "I am like his another other fan who is obsessed with him. I don't know what magic he has but I eagerly wait for his films. I believe he is doing a film with Raju Hirani, I don't know I read it somewhere. I was like waah yaar my two favourite people! I had even texted Raju sir, if you are casting, I am there! And I was hoping that he would be willing."

Fatima Sana Shaikh Calls Herself A Sleazy SRK Fan

The actress had revealed in a recent interview that she stalks King Khan n social media, writes, ‘I love you' on his posts and expects a reaction, and watches all his interviews, even those from his kids' school graduation.