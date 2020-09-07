FAU:G Team Clarifies About Alleged Association With Sushant; ‘Akshay Kumar Has Been Mentor To nCore'
Ever since Akshay Kumar announced the release of FAU:G after the ban on PUBG, rumours about the game being associated with Sushant Singh Rajput has been going around on the internet. The gaming team released a statement clarifying the claims and said that Akshay Kumar was involved in the project from the beginning. FAU:G is being developed by a team at nCore, a mobile games and interactive entertainment company, based out of Bangalore, India.
Co-founder of Indian game developing company nCore Games, Vishal Gondal, took to Twitter to open up about the rumours and said, they are false and baseless. He also shared an official statement on the company's behalf. It read, "This statement is being issued to address certain ongoing conversations/rumours on social media that FAU: G was conceptualized by late actor Shri Sushant Singh Rajput, which is completely false and baseless."
Talking about the company and the team involved in the project it said, "nCore was founded in 2019 by an Indian entrepreneur Mr Vishal Gondal and Mr Dayanadhi MG & others who have been in the gaming industry for over 20 years. It involves a team of over 25 programmers, artists, testers, designers who have worked on top gaming titles in the past and are currently developing the FAU: G game."
According to the statement, Vishal Gondal started his 1st gaming company Indiagames in 1998 and later sold it to Walt Disney in 2012. He reportedly is also called the father of Indian gaming industry. "We create and publish category-defining mobile games for the Indian market. Mr. Akshay Kumar has been a mentor to nCore. FAU:G is designed and developed by the team at nCore. All copyright & intellectual property related to FAU:G is owned by nCore," read the statement.
Twitterverse has also been talking about the game's poster which seemed to be a copy of a stock image. Addressing the trolls, the company said, "Further, there are stories doing the rounds that the poster of our action game, FAU-G, is plagiarised. We would like to further clarify that we have officially bought the license to use the image from Shutter Stock. Additionally, this is just a teaser poster and we would be releasing the official game Title Screen and in-game art soon."
The company also warned netizens to refrain from making baseless claims. "To protect our interests, nCore and our founders will be initiating all the necessary actions as may be legally advised against all such persons including any foreign nationals who may be percolating such baseless and fake news for the reasons best known to them. #JaiHind."
The game was announced by Akshay Kumar a day after PUBG was officially banned in India along with other 117 apps which, "engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order," read the official statement.
