Film Fraternity And Netizens Lionize Deepika Padukone; Call Her A Real Hero For Visiting JNU

Deepika Padukone has received massive respect from the film fraternity and netizens for visiting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last night (January 7, 2020)to express solidarity with the students, who were brutally attacked on the last Sunday (January 5, 2020) inside the JNU campus. Deepika also met the president of the students' union Aishe Ghosh and the former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar.

While praising Deepika, Anurag Kashyap wrote, "The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two DeepikaPadukone . Chhapak first day all shows . Let's all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest."

He further wrote, "Let's not forget she is also the producer of the films .. stakes are even higher . Mad respect for @deepikapadukone."

Actress Sayani Gupta also lauded Deepika and wrote, "Thank you @deepikapadukone for giving this movement a mainstream narrative. For using your position to choose the correct path. It always comes to the women and yes, they do deliver! Big love sister! #WeAreWithJNU #noplaceforfascism."

Kanhaiya Kumar also thanked Deepika for her support and wrote, "More power to you @deepikapadukone and thank you for your solidarity and support. You might be abused or trolled today, but history will remember you for your courage and standing by the idea of India."

Here's how other netizens reacted to Deepika's visit at JNU..

Abhishek Upmanyu @AbhiUpmanyu: "Deepika Padukone heroine bhi hai aur hero bhi."

vir sanghvi @virsanghvi: "To all those 'men' (using the term loosely) who say they won't watch @deepikapadukone's movies: thank you! Thank you! Hindi cinema would be in a much better place if sexually inadequate overgrown adolescents like you removed yourselves from the audience."

Unfortunately, amid all the praises, Deepika is also receiving flak from another section of netizens for lending her support to JNU and the hashtag #BoycottChhapaak is trending on the top of Twitter.

Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020 and it is yet to be seen if the current political climate would affect the business of the film.