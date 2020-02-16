Filmfare Awards 2020: Ananya Panday Gets Trolled Over Her Outfit; Netizens Say ‘Too Much Struggle’

Last night was quite special for Ananya Panday as the actress won the Best Debut (Female) Award at the Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020, which took place in Assam for the first time. The Student Of The Year 2 actress wore a neon skirt with a black top from Dylan Parienty and looked every bit pretty. But it seems she failed to impress the netizens with her fashion choice. Some also took a jibe at her while saying that the actress is 'struggling' to wear something impressive. Have a look at their comments below..

@shrey79445: "She's too desperate to look hot....why can't she dress like a 21 year old and not try hard to look voluptuous."

@boxcarracer15912: "I guess the theme of the night is MOUNTAIN DEW. Didi is trying too hard and struggling to look sexy. This happens when public gives zyaada bhaw to tiktokers."

@tripti.chauhan91: "Her struggle 😂😂."

@saisunil2607: "Lol. Disaster 😂😂I Can Literally See So Much struggle."

@wangmo381: "I really hate dis struggler girl."

@brassdrums: "I thought it was wardrobe malfunction 😳."

On a related note, Ananya won the award for her performance in Karan Johar's SOTY 2, which also marked the début of Tara Sutaria.

While thanking everyone on her Instagram page, Ananya wrote, "Grateful, blessed, honoured and humbled!! ❤ Filmfare for Best Debut (female) 2020 Thank you thank you thank you @filmfare @jiteshpillaai and the entire team! Love you @karanjohar @punitdmalhotra @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @manishmalhotra05 @tigerjackieshroff @tarasutaria @dop007 and the entire cast and crew of SOTY 2 ❤❤❤ my team - @ayeshadevitre @sajzdot @vardannayak @makeupbystacygomes @shnoy09 @fionadsouza14 this would be impossible without you guys my family!!! Mama, Papa, Rysa U ROCK ❤ and last but definitely not the least - the audience and my supporters for giving me so much love - I'll make u proud ❤❤❤😘😘😘."

Ananya will be seen next in Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter.

(Social media posts are unedited.)