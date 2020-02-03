    For Quick Alerts
      Filmfare Awards 2020 Technical & Short Film Winners: War, Gully Boy And Uri Take The Black Lady Home

      The awards season has just begun! Everyone is eagerly waiting for 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 which will be taking place in Assam this year. While there are still few days remaining for the main awards ceremony (February 25, 2020), Filmfare hosted a separate event on Sunday (February 2, 2020) in Mumbai to honor the hard work of the technicians who toil behind the scenes.

      Many popular celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and others attended the curtain raiser event to cheer for the technical award winners. Here's the list of Filmfare awards 2020 technical and short film winners.

      Best Cinematography- Gully Boy

      Jay Oza bagged the Best Cinematography Award for Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy.

      Best Background Score- Gully Boy

      Karsh Kale And The Salvage Audio Collective bagged the Best Background Score Award for Gully Boy.

      Best Choreography- Kalank

      The Best Choreography Award went to Remo D'Souza for 'Ghar More Pardesiya' song from Kalank.

      Best Action- War

      Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Spilhaus bagged the Best Action Award for Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War.

      Best Editing: Uri: The Surgical Strike

      Shivkumar V Panicker bagged the Best Editing Award for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

      Best Costume: Sonchiriya

      Divvya Gambhir and Niddhi Gambhir bagged the Best Costume Award for Sonchiriya.

      Best Production Design- Gully Boy

      Suzanne Caplan Merwanji won the Best Production Design Award for Gully Boy.

      Best Sound Design: Uri: The Surgical Strike

      The Best Sound Design Award went to Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Ranjan Samal for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

      Best VFX- War

      Sherry Bharda And Vishal Anand won the Best VFX award for War.

      List of Filmfare Awards 2020 Short Film Winners

      Best Short Film (Fiction): Bebaak

      Best Actor (Male) In A Short Film: Rajesh Sharma (Tindey)

      Best Actor (Female) In A Short Film: Sarah Hashmi (Bebaak)

      Best Short Film (Non-Fiction): Village Of A Lesser God

      People's Choice Award For Best Short Film: Deshi

