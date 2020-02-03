Filmfare Awards 2020 Technical & Short Film Winners: War, Gully Boy And Uri Take The Black Lady Home

Best Cinematography- Gully Boy

Jay Oza bagged the Best Cinematography Award for Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy.

Best Background Score- Gully Boy

Karsh Kale And The Salvage Audio Collective bagged the Best Background Score Award for Gully Boy.

Best Choreography- Kalank

The Best Choreography Award went to Remo D'Souza for 'Ghar More Pardesiya' song from Kalank.

Best Action- War

Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Spilhaus bagged the Best Action Award for Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War.

Best Editing: Uri: The Surgical Strike

Shivkumar V Panicker bagged the Best Editing Award for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Best Costume: Sonchiriya

Divvya Gambhir and Niddhi Gambhir bagged the Best Costume Award for Sonchiriya.

Best Production Design- Gully Boy

Suzanne Caplan Merwanji won the Best Production Design Award for Gully Boy.

Best Sound Design: Uri: The Surgical Strike

The Best Sound Design Award went to Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Ranjan Samal for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Best VFX- War

Sherry Bharda And Vishal Anand won the Best VFX award for War.