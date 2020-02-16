Filmfare Awards 2020 Winners List: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy Wins Big
Yesterday, the prestigious Filmfare Awards took place in Assam for the very first time and the night turned out to be extra special for team Gully Boy. Yes, Zoya Akhtar's directorial venture which tasted critical and commercial success swept away a total of 11 awards at the starry event. The hip-hop drama won the award for the Best Film whereas Zoya took home the award for Best Director. The lead actors of the film, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, were also awarded top honours and rightly so.
Ranveer Singh, who has been delivering hits after hits, won the Best Actor award for playing the role of an aspiring street rapper from the slums of Dharavi. Singh was super thrilled about his win also because he received the trophy from Madhuri Dixit Nene.
Check out the complete list of the winners of the Filmfare Awards 2020 below.
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy
A very special moment that I’ll never forget 🙏🏽 receiving the Filmfare Best Actor trophy from one of the Greats..Legend of the silver screen..the one and only @madhuridixitnene . Etched in my heart forever ❤️ #blessed #grateful
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy
Best Film - Gully Boy
Critics' Award for Best Film - Article 15 and Sonchiriya
Best Director - Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female) - Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, Saand Ki Aankh
Together in it... from the long reading sessions , workshops , the intense long hours of getting ready for shoot, longer hours of living under those prosthetics and now standing together to celebrate what might be the most special film of our lives. Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar will live in us for ever. Cheers Jiji 🙌🏼 @bhumipednekar #FilmfareAwards2020 #BestActressCritics #JijiBebe #JaiVeeru #forever
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male) - Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15
Filmfare for the BEST ACTOR (critics). Sigh. When I wrapped up Article 15 I had posted a caption on my social media platforms stating that I just wrapped up the most important film of 2019. And Jitesh Pillai had asked me don’t you think you’re being too pompous. Then I edited it and changed it to ‘one of the best’ But tonight at this moment I stand corrected and validated. Thanks for your unconditional love Jitesh. 💛 Article 15 also won the best film in critics tonight. Thank you Anubhav sir, your new 2.0 version is that of legend. Kisi ne nahi socha tha ki main uniform mein achcha lagoonga. Aapki vision ko salaam. Film ke co writer Gaurav Solanki ke lekhan ko salaam. Bharat ke sanvidhaan ko salaam. Hindustan ki badalti awaam (audience) ko salaam.
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Amruta Subhash, Gully Boy
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gully Boy
Best Music Album - Gully Boy and Kabir Singh
Best Lyrics - Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi (Kalank)
Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo (War)
Best Debut Director - Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Debut (Male) - Abhimanyu Dassani, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Best Debut (Female) - Ananya Panday, Student Of The Year 2
Grateful, blessed, honoured and humbled!! ❤️ Filmfare for Best Debut (female) 2020 🤩Thank you thank you thank you @filmfare @jiteshpillaai and the entire team! 🥰 Love you @karanjohar @punitdmalhotra @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @manishmalhotra05 @tigerjackieshroff @tarasutaria @dop007 and the entire cast and crew of SOTY 2 ❤️❤️❤️ my team - @ayeshadevitre @sajzdot @vardannayak @makeupbystacygomes @shnoy09 @fionadsouza14 this would be impossible without you guys 🤗 my family!!! Mama, Papa, Rysa U ROCK ❤️ and last but definitely not the least - the audience and my supporters for giving me so much love - I’ll make u proud ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘
Best Dialogue - Vijay Maurya, Gully Boy
Best Screenplay - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy
Best Original Story - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for Article 15
Best Action - War
Best Background Score - Gully Boy
Best Choreography - Remo D'Souza for Kalank track Ghar More Pardesiya
Best Cinematography - Gully Boy
Best Costume - Sonchiriya
Best Editing - Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Production Design - Gully Boy
Best Sound Design - Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best VFX - War