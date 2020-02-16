Filmfare Awards 2020 Winners List: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy Wins Big

Yesterday, the prestigious Filmfare Awards took place in Assam for the very first time and the night turned out to be extra special for team Gully Boy. Yes, Zoya Akhtar's directorial venture which tasted critical and commercial success swept away a total of 11 awards at the starry event. The hip-hop drama won the award for the Best Film whereas Zoya took home the award for Best Director. The lead actors of the film, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, were also awarded top honours and rightly so.

Ranveer Singh, who has been delivering hits after hits, won the Best Actor award for playing the role of an aspiring street rapper from the slums of Dharavi. Singh was super thrilled about his win also because he received the trophy from Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Check out the complete list of the winners of the Filmfare Awards 2020 below.

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy

Best Film - Gully Boy

Critics' Award for Best Film - Article 15 and Sonchiriya

Best Director - Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female) - Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, Saand Ki Aankh

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male) - Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Amruta Subhash, Gully Boy

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gully Boy

Best Music Album - Gully Boy and Kabir Singh

Best Lyrics - Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi (Kalank)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo (War)

Best Debut Director - Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Debut (Male) - Abhimanyu Dassani, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Debut (Female) - Ananya Panday, Student Of The Year 2

Best Dialogue - Vijay Maurya, Gully Boy

Best Screenplay - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Best Original Story - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for Article 15

Best Action - War

Best Background Score - Gully Boy

Best Choreography - Remo D'Souza for Kalank track Ghar More Pardesiya

Best Cinematography - Gully Boy

Best Costume - Sonchiriya

Best Editing - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Production Design - Gully Boy

Best Sound Design - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best VFX - War