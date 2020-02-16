    For Quick Alerts
      Filmfare Awards 2020 Winners List: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy Wins Big

      Yesterday, the prestigious Filmfare Awards took place in Assam for the very first time and the night turned out to be extra special for team Gully Boy. Yes, Zoya Akhtar's directorial venture which tasted critical and commercial success swept away a total of 11 awards at the starry event. The hip-hop drama won the award for the Best Film whereas Zoya took home the award for Best Director. The lead actors of the film, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, were also awarded top honours and rightly so.

      Gully Boy

      Ranveer Singh, who has been delivering hits after hits, won the Best Actor award for playing the role of an aspiring street rapper from the slums of Dharavi. Singh was super thrilled about his win also because he received the trophy from Madhuri Dixit Nene.

      Check out the complete list of the winners of the Filmfare Awards 2020 below.

      Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy

      View this post on Instagram

      A very special moment that I’ll never forget 🙏🏽 receiving the Filmfare Best Actor trophy from one of the Greats..Legend of the silver screen..the one and only @madhuridixitnene . Etched in my heart forever ❤️ #blessed #grateful

      A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 15, 2020 at 7:09pm PST

      Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy

      Best Film - Gully Boy

      Critics' Award for Best Film - Article 15 and Sonchiriya

      Best Director - Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy

      Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female) - Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, Saand Ki Aankh

      View this post on Instagram

      Together in it... from the long reading sessions , workshops , the intense long hours of getting ready for shoot, longer hours of living under those prosthetics and now standing together to celebrate what might be the most special film of our lives. Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar will live in us for ever. Cheers Jiji 🙌🏼 @bhumipednekar #FilmfareAwards2020 #BestActressCritics #JijiBebe #JaiVeeru #forever

      A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Feb 15, 2020 at 6:29pm PST

      Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male) - Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15

      View this post on Instagram

      Filmfare for the BEST ACTOR (critics). Sigh. When I wrapped up Article 15 I had posted a caption on my social media platforms stating that I just wrapped up the most important film of 2019. And Jitesh Pillai had asked me don’t you think you’re being too pompous. Then I edited it and changed it to ‘one of the best’ But tonight at this moment I stand corrected and validated. Thanks for your unconditional love Jitesh. 💛 Article 15 also won the best film in critics tonight. Thank you Anubhav sir, your new 2.0 version is that of legend. Kisi ne nahi socha tha ki main uniform mein achcha lagoonga. Aapki vision ko salaam. Film ke co writer Gaurav Solanki ke lekhan ko salaam. Bharat ke sanvidhaan ko salaam. Hindustan ki badalti awaam (audience) ko salaam.

      A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Feb 15, 2020 at 1:17pm PST

      Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Amruta Subhash, Gully Boy

      Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gully Boy

      Best Music Album - Gully Boy and Kabir Singh

      Best Lyrics - Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)

      Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi (Kalank)

      Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo (War)

      Best Debut Director - Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike

      Best Debut (Male) - Abhimanyu Dassani, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

      Best Debut (Female) - Ananya Panday, Student Of The Year 2

      View this post on Instagram

      Grateful, blessed, honoured and humbled!! ❤️ Filmfare for Best Debut (female) 2020 🤩Thank you thank you thank you @filmfare @jiteshpillaai and the entire team! 🥰 Love you @karanjohar @punitdmalhotra @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @manishmalhotra05 @tigerjackieshroff @tarasutaria @dop007 and the entire cast and crew of SOTY 2 ❤️❤️❤️ my team - @ayeshadevitre @sajzdot @vardannayak @makeupbystacygomes @shnoy09 @fionadsouza14 this would be impossible without you guys 🤗 my family!!! Mama, Papa, Rysa U ROCK ❤️ and last but definitely not the least - the audience and my supporters for giving me so much love - I’ll make u proud ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘

      A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Feb 15, 2020 at 10:56am PST

      Best Dialogue - Vijay Maurya, Gully Boy

      Best Screenplay - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

      Best Original Story - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for Article 15

      Best Action - War

      Best Background Score - Gully Boy

      Best Choreography - Remo D'Souza for Kalank track Ghar More Pardesiya

      Best Cinematography - Gully Boy

      Best Costume - Sonchiriya

      Best Editing - Uri: The Surgical Strike

      Best Production Design - Gully Boy

      Best Sound Design - Uri: The Surgical Strike

      Best VFX - War

