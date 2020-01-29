    For Quick Alerts
      Hansal Mehta’s Take On Kunal Kamra Heckling Arnab Goswami: ‘Uncool, But Necessary’

      Comedian Kunal Kamra has been banned from a number of flights, including IndiGo, Air India and Spice Jet, after he heckled Republic TV owner Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow on January 28, 2020. Internet is divided in its response to both the heckling incident, as well as Kamra's ban from flights. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to express that while he thought Kamra's action was 'uncool', it became a necessity to throw light on increasing authoritarianism in the country.

      Hansal Mehta On Kamra Heckling Goswami: Uncool But Necessary

      Hansal Mehta at first had mixed emotions towards the incident as he tweeted, "I did not like the way @kunalkamra88 heckled Arnab on a flight. I felt it was unnecessary and uncool coming from someone who usually criticizes with such sharp wit. But seeing the even more uncool response by airlines (with govt blessings) to his behavior I have mixed feelings...," (sic).

      In another tweet he wrote, "LaterI used to know Arnab earlier - not exactly a friend but as someone passionate about news and debate. It is sad to see him becoming a preposterous, partisan and obnoxious servant of a dictatorial establishment. He symbolises the mostly comatose state of tv journalism in India," (sic).

      Later on, when many flights decided to ban Kamra, Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Kunal Kamra's act now seems almost like the only option to expose an establishment and its stooges. He called Arnab out in a very crude way and the response was a vulgar show of authoritarianism. Kamra's protest still does not feel right to me but i almost feel it was necessary," (sic).

      Kunal Kamra had posted the video of him heckling Arnab Goswami on Twitter, explaining that he did that in response to Goswami's style of journalism which has been much criticized.

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 20:27 [IST]
