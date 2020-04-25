Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Pens A Heartfelt Poem For Ageing Parents Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

While the world finds it difficult to free itself from the grip of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, celebrities from the entertainment world are taking the onus to spread the message of staying safe during these turbulent times so that the fast-spreading COVID-19 infection can be defeated.

During Coronavirus, it is equally important to pay attention to our ageing parents. Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to the social media to spread the word on Coronavirus in his way. The director recited the poem 'penned' by the Twitterati. A staunch devotee of parents dedicated the poem that touched his heart, to all the parents. He also shared the resultant AV on his Twitter handle gaining praise from his followers.

He mentioned in the video as, 'Friends, I believe that in this lockdown, you will be missing your parents and worrying about those who are with you and because you have a responsibility to taking care of your parents and nothing happens without their blessings. So, presenting a small poem for ageing parents. While listening to the poem, keep tissue paper with you, will need it.' Read his heart out in a piece about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Tashkent Files' director dedicated the beautifully written poem to all the 'ageing parents'. The director read out the poem in a video and an excerpt from Vivek's poem read as, "this line not only summed up the current times, it also evoked a plethora of emotions".

The Buddha in a Traffic Jam director is currently busy with his 'School of Creativity The Future Of Life Festival'. In these live sessions, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri will be inviting famous creative celebrities to discuss creativity and life. This will be an online festival to celebrate creativity and life.

After 'The Future Of Life', Vivek Rajan Agnihotri will start working on his new project, which is titled The Kashmir Files.