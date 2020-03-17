What A Kind Gesture! Filmmakers Plan Fund For The Daily Wage Earning Crew Members Of The Industry

The coronavirus outbreak in India has left all the citizens all panicked. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) and the Producers Guild of India have announced a suspension on all film, TV and web series shoots from 19 March to 31 March and even though it has been done to protect everyone from COVID-19, workers like spot boys, light assistants and set workers, who are paid on a daily basis according to their 8-hour shifts, are likely to suffer a lot!

Considering the situation, filmmakers like Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha and Vikramaditya Motwane have joined hands to support the workers economically.

Sudhir Mishra wrote, "Shouldn't we in the film industry set up a fund for the junior technicians , our light boys , set workers , sound assistants etc."

He further wrote, "We are doing what we think is correct plus I personally will also donate 2d association.All of us r going to inform the daily wage workers that we have worked with last (in my case d unit of Serious Men) 2approach us in case of financial difficulty. If everyone it will be great."

Vikramaditya Motwane wrote, "I'm in. Daily wage workers are going to have a really hard time, especially if this carries on beyond the end of the month. Let me know."

Anubhav Sinha also tweeted, "See a large fund and it's management is going to be very complex. Here is what I recommend. Let's communicate to our daily wage workers through respective HoDs from our previous films to reach out to us if they are in need."

It's indeed a great gesture from the film fraternity!