      Salman Khan’s Tere Bina Song: This Actress’ Daughter Played The Role Of The Superstar’s Daughter

      Yesterday (May 12, 2020), Salman Khan released a new track from his Panvel farmhouse titled 'Tere Bina' and left the netizens grooving over the song. But, what has caught everyone's attention is the small girl, who played the role of Salman Khan's daughter in the song. Do you know who that girl is? Well, she's none other than the daughter of actress Waluscha De Sousa.

      For the unversed, Waluscha has three kids from her marriage with Marc Robinson, whom she divorced in 2013. The girl who featured in the song with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez is Sienna.

      On a related note, Tere Bina has garnered 13 million views on YouTube so far.

      Speaking about the song, Salman said in a statement, "About seven weeks ago, when we came to the farm, we didn't know we will be here under a lockdown. So we wanted to do things to keep ourselves busy. That's when we decided to do these songs. We launched 'Pyaar Karona' and now, we are launching 'Tere Bina'."

      Netizens React To Salman Khan's New Track 'Tere Bina' Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez

      The song, sung and directed by Salman, is composed by his friend Ajay Bhatia and written by Shabbir Ahmed.

      Jacqueline also spoke about shooting the song in just four days without a big team. She said, "We are used to shooting songs on a large stage with grand production costs. There are costumes, hair, make up. All of a sudden, we find ourselves with a team of three people. For the first time, I was checking lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience and it taught us how to make the most of what we have."

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 17:48 [IST]
