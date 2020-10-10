FIR Against Kangana Ranaut: Karnataka Court Directs Police To Probe Her Anti-Farmer Tweet

A Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Tumakuru, Karnataka, has directed the police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Kangana Ranaut, for allegedly making anti-farmer statements over the recently passed Farm Acts, through her Twitter handle.

"The office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the circle police inspector of Kyathasandra police station along with (a) photostat copy of the complaint for report," said the court.

Reportedly, advocate Ramesh Naik has filed a complaint under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC, over Kangana's September 21 tweets. Naik alleges that Kangana's intentions were clearly to injure people opposing the farm laws, "wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots and promote the culture of non-violence in the young minds of society."

"....this posting on twitter account of the accused posted by her may lead to collision between the people of different group believe in different ideology. It seems that the government authorities have turned a blind eye to the same and does not have any established measures or rules and guidelines to control and regulate the same. On the bare perusal of all these content it is more than evident that the government is least bothered and as usual waiting for some dangerous consequences to happen before taking some appropriate actions," (sic) he added.

Last month, protests against the controversial farm bills erupted in many parts of the country, with many believing that the Bills would not help small farmers, but harm their interests.

Reacting to these protests, Kangana had written in her tweet, "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists."

Her reference to farmers as 'terrorists' was condemned by many.

