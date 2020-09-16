FIR Against Sushant’s Sisters: CBI Seeks Legal Opinion On Rhea Chakraborty’s Complaint

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, is reportedly seeking legal opinion on a complaint registered by the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, against his two sisters and a doctor at the Ram Manohar Lohiya hospital.

According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, the CBI is seeking opinion on the case as the Supreme Court had directed that the CBI should probe any case registered in the matter of Sushant's death, as per its August 19 judgment, handing over Bihar Police's case to the apex investigative agency.

Recently, Rhea had registered an FIR at the Bandra police station against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh and Mitu Singh, as well as doctor Tarun Kumar from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for allegedly issuing a false prescription to Sushant for his anxiety issues, without supervising doses and quantity. She also accused them of forgery.

Rhea's complaint was registered under sections of the IPC and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and a few others have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case that has emerged from the Enforcement Directorate's investigations of the money laundering angle of Sushant's death case.

Currently, Sushant's death is being investigated by CBI, ED and NCB.

