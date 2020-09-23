FIR Filed Against Anurag Kashyap After Actress Accused Him Of Sexual Misconduct

The Mumbai Police have lodged an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after a female actor accused him of sexual misconduct in 2013. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Versova police station late Tuesday night after the actress along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute approached the police, an official revealed to PTI.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

The female actor, in her complaint, has alleged that the Bombay Velvet director raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013.

The official revealed that further investigation is underway, and Anurag will be called for questioning in connection with the alleged seven-year-old case. Earlier, the actress and her lawyer had approached Oshiwara police station to file an FIR as Anurag's office is located in that area. However, they were asked to go to the Versova police station as the alleged incident took place under its area of jurisdiction.

The female actor's lawyer Nitin Satpute tweeted on Tuesday night, "Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman."

Last week, the female actor had taken to her Twitter page to level sexual misconduct allegations against the filmmaker. On Monday, Anurag's lawyer issued an official statement which read, "'My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been advised about his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent."

