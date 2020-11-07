FIR Filed Against Milind Soman in Goa For Running Nude On Beach; Sharing Pic On Social Media
Model-actor Milind Soman recently took the internet by storm when he shared a picture of himself running nude on a beach in Goa on his 55th birthday this year. However, the much-talked about photo has now landed him in trouble as the South Goa district police booked him for obscenity on Friday.
Milind Soman In Trouble
Pankaj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police South Goa told ANI that an FIR has been registered at Colva Police Station under Section 294 IPC and 67 IT Act against the supermodel. He was quoted as saying, "An organisation called Goa Suraksha Manch had given a complaint against Milind Soman for running nude on a beach in South Goa and then circulating those pictures on social media."
Milind Soman's Picture Had Stirred A Controversy On Social Media
While a section of netizens praised 'bare it all' run, there were some people who pointed out at the double standards of the society signaling at model-actor Poonam Pandey's recent arrest for shooting an "objectionable" video at a dam in Canacona town.
Screenwriter Apurva Asrani had pointed out the hypocrisy and alleged gender discrimination in his tweet that read, "Our women are labelled sluts if they go nude. Men are not. Actresses who 'bare' are branded sex-sirens for life, rarely reaching respectable positions like Madhuri & Sridevi. Male actors though, get away with sex scenes & hairy-chest titillation. Face it. We are a sexist society."
On The Other Hand, Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Had This To Say About Milind's Controversial Picture
Speaking about Milind Soman's nude beach picture, Ankita had told Bombay Times, "Milind did an impromptu run; it's always impromptu. I think the run just sends out a very positive message on body positivity and being free and happy with who you are. I adore him for always being so at peace with who he is. I think anyone who accepts themselves for who they are has this incredible light and energy around them, and people start liking their presence. Milind's always been like that. Always himself."
Meanwhile, what is your take on this entire controversy? Let us know in the comment section below.
