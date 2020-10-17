FIR Filed Against Mithun Chakraborty's Wife Yogeeta Bali & Son Mahaakshay For Rape And Coercion

According to a report by India TV, a woman filed an FIR was registered against veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh at Mumbai's Oshiwara police station accusing them of rape and cheating.

The complainant alleged, that Mahaakshay had cheated and raped her in 2015 after being in physical relation for around four years on the pretext of marriage. The woman also claimed that when she became pregnant, Mahaakshay had given her medicine which led to an abortion. The report further stated that Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali had threatened her of dire consequences if she continues the relationship.

The victim told the Delhi court that she moved to Delhi from Mumbai as she feared for her life in view of threats made by Bali and her son. According to reports, the woman had approached a Delhi Court in 2018, when the police did not register her case.

The Court Stated There Are Sufficient Grounds For FIR Registration Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ekta Gauba said there are sufficient grounds for registration of an FIR and added that an investigation by the police is necessary "keeping in view the high and influential status of respondents 1 and 2 being the son and the wife of renowned and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty". The Court Also Suggest The FIR Should Be Registered In Cases Of Rape The court also said that the FIR must be registered in cases of rape. "In light of the aforesaid reasoning, I find that in the present case, prima facie, there are sufficient grounds for registration of FIR." Victim's Laywer Claims Mimoh Sexually Harassed Her Speaking to ANI, the victim's lawyer Ravi Soni said, "They both knew each other for four years. Mimoh sexually harassed her and cheated her. He mixed a sedative in her drink and forced himself upon her. He then promised her of marriage which he kept postponing for all these years and in the end refused to accept her. He even got their horoscope matched but denied her marriage later."

