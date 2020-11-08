Firoz Nadiadwala's Mumbai Home Raided In Drug Probe Case, Producer Has Been Summoned By The NCB

Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's residence located in the western suburbs of Mumbai has been raided by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau). For the unversed, the central agency has been cracking down on various locations in the city in the ongoing drug case probe that’s already led to the arrest of various drug dealers.

News agency ANI confirmed the development and tweeted, "Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting raids at five locations- Malad, Andheri, Lokhandwala, Kharghar and Koparkhairane. One alleged drug peddler arrested after Narcotics Control Bureau conducted raids at Andheri and Kharghar areas on the intervening night of 7th and 8th November. #Maharashtra."

According to the latest reports, a team of NCB officials have recovered some amounts of drugs at Nadidwala's home. However, it is said that Firoz himself was not present at the house during the raid. But his wife has been questioned by the NCB team and the producer too is expected to be summoned by them soon. It must be noted that Firoz's name allegedly cropped during the interrogation and questioning of a few suspects.

