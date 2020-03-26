Fox Star India Backs Out Of Takht, Karan Johar's Film Will Not Be Shelved?

A recent report suggests film production company Fox Star India has backed out of Karan Johar directorial, Takht. But a source has confirmed the film has not been shelved and is still in making.

Takht since its announcement has seen several setbacks, and more than once was also rumoured to be shelved. Other issues like Twitter spat between writers, budget woes and now the novel Coronavirus delaying the film's shooting has led many to believe the film might be shelves again.

A report in Bollywood Hungama states, Fox Star India has backed out of the production for Takht due to financial setbacks in 2020 including the mediocre performances of film releases Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak and then Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga. On the other hand, Coronavirus is also playing a big role in schedules and budgeting issues.

The report also stated that this might lead to the end of collaborations between Karan Johar and Fox Star India. Over the past 10 years, the two have collaborated on some not so successful releases. "With Fox Star's CEO Vijay Singh putting in his papers, the studio is re-examining its long-standing association with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions," it added.

However, another report in Pinkvilla says sources have assured them, the film will go on as scheduled. The report states Dharma productions never approached, Fox Star India for the project. Fox is producing another release of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor titled, Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has acquired a big-budget from the studio.

Takht directed by Karan Johar is about the Mughal Era and stars Vicky and Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film was set to go on floor this month but has been delayed due to Coronavirus, earlier the team had flown to Italy and Rajasthan for a location scout. Takht is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra To Unite Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Again?

Rishi Kapoor Schools Troll Who Asked If He Stocked Up Enough Alcohol For Lockdown