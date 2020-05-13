Freddy Daruwala's Father Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor's Bungalow Sealed By BMC

If reports are to believed, Freddy Daruwala's bungalow has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the actor's father tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. Freddy's father is 67 and has been kept in home isolation.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, the actor confirmed that news, and said that his father had initially revealed symptoms of seasonal flu-like fever and body ache.

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "My dad had symptoms of seasonal flu-like fever and body ache. Hence, we took it lightly. On the third or fourth day, I thought that we should get him tested considering the current scenario. The reports that came a couple of days back showed positive results. The BMC suggested that we should keep him in a place with many rooms and washrooms. So, we kept him at home because we thought that the hospitals may be used by someone who really needs it."

Freddy further said that home isolation isn't a problem, because there are many rooms in the bungalow. However, he is concerned about his 15-month son Evaan.

He told Hindustan Times, "We're all under home isolation. I'm more worried about my son, Evaan. There's an over-consumption of information related to Coronavirus. So we keep worrying about what if something happens to him. We're trying our best to keep our son away from contracting any infection. I'm also making sure that I don't make my father feel ostracised. I'm taking care of my wife and sexagenarian mum too."

"The BMC came and put up a notice outside our bungalow and have sealed it. They also sanitised our house. Since we've many rooms, isolation at home has become easier," added the actor.

Freddy urged everyone to be kind and empathetic towards COVID-19 patients around them.

"There no need panic; just need to be cautious. 80% of the people are asymptomatic. It's important to be responsible to your loved ones. Those who've contracted it must be dealt with compassion and not leave them alone. There's no need to be anxious because COVID-19 is absolutely curable. Your body will learn how to fight the virus as it will develop antibodies. Anyone with a pre-condition should be more careful because the virus may prove to be lethal for bodies with a weak immune system," said the actor.

Speaking about work, Freddy is known for playing negative roles in films like Akshay Kumar's Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Salman Khan's Race 3.

'Race 3' Actor Freddy Daruwala Blessed With A Baby Boy!

Krystle D'Souza Is IRKED With Her Link-up Reports With Race 3's Freddy Daruwala; Demands An Apology!