Friendship In Times Of Coronavirus: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika And Amrita Arora Catch Up Via Video Call

With the Coronavirus raising its ugly head and spreading panic across the country, Bollywood celebrities are practising social distancing and choosing to stay home. While they miss socializing and going outdoors, there are some who are making the most of this unexpected break.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is often spotted partying with her best friends, Malaika and Amrita Arora in her free time, is currently homebound owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. But, that hasn't stopped the actress from catching up with her besties; thanks to technology.

Recently, Bebo took to her Instagram story to share a picture where she is on a conference video call with Malaika and Amrita. She captioned the photo as, "BF Goals #InThisTogether." (sic). Kareena, sans any makeup, looks stunning.

Before this, the Angrezi Medium actress had posted a throwback picture of herself as a toddler. Connecting her expressions with the ongoing Coronavirus scare in the country and stressing on the importance of self-isolation, she had captioned the picture as, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing (sic)."

In the spare time, Bebo is also channelling her inner foodie and had recently posted a bunch of pictures on her Instagram story, where she was seen enjoying a bowl of 'gajar ka halwa'. The actress even gave a glimpse of how her hubby, actor Saif Ali Khan is 'booked' whereas she is busy on Instagram, in times of self-distancing.

Speaking about films, Kareena was last seen in Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's Angrezi Medium. Her upcoming releases include Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht.

Coronavirus Hits '83: Release Postponed, Ranveer Singh Says 'Safety Of Nation Always Comes First'

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Advice To Fans Amid COVID-19: 'Stay Home, Stay Safe, Stay Healthy'