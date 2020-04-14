From Hera Pheri To Gully Boy, Netizens Use Bollywood Memes To Express Feelings About Lockdown 2.0

PM Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown on March 24, which ended on Tuesday. However, while addressing the nation, today morning, PM Modi declared that the lockdown will be extended until May 3, 2020. The lockdown aims at containing the disease and bring down the number of cases.

PM Modi, in his address to the nation, shared, "People have gone through hardships to save India. I know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice. Even when India did not have a single Coronavirus positive case, India had started screening passengers coming from COVID-19-affected countries."

Bollywood and television celebrities stood in support of the lockdown 2.0 decision. Several netizens took the help of Bollywood films to express their relief, concern and even disappointment. While Akshay Kumar has become the meme king over the years, other actors seen on Twitter feed were Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Ajay Devgn, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and more.

Take a look:

Lockdown still continues till 3 may#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/TOWMrKkXh4 — Destroy Khiladi Haters (@destroy_hater) April 14, 2020

That moment when i got to know that Modi ji will address the nation once again. #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/pY8lcTfnpA — A'काश' (@_SarAKASHtic_) April 13, 2020

Lockdown extended till 3rd may



My reaction:#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/oKjmvz3Gma — Destroy Khiladi Haters (@destroy_hater) April 14, 2020

Chainsmokers & Alcohol lovers situation after knowing Lockdown will remain till 3rd may : ) #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/w7faKDrBuT — Anoop Mishra (@Anupmis25) April 14, 2020

#Lockdown2

Those who are away from their family rn - pic.twitter.com/5s4VukNR0e — Savage_नारी (@atram_shatram) April 14, 2020

#Lockdown2



Lazy people same as me asking modi ji .... @narendramodi ji pic.twitter.com/jSwUuiTimf — Rimansu Modi (@Rimansumodi22) April 14, 2020

#Lockdown2 announced till 3rd may , 7 days strict observation period...



All Extroverts till 3rd of May pic.twitter.com/fNoRfdumuf — Govind Singh Sikarwar (@Govindsinghlive) April 14, 2020

To all the IDIOTS who still roam on the streets & gather in crowds...

#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/FG5qu2i0Td — Raghavendra Rathore (@raghavendra__) April 14, 2020

Since the lockdown began, Prime Minister today addressed the Indian citizens for the fourth time, as the number of cases in India crosses the 10,000-mark, with 1,211 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry data, Maharashtra has the highest numbers of cases- 2,334, followed by New Delhi which reported 1,069 cases. The pandemic has caused more than 1.9 million infections and over 1 lakh deaths.

