      From Hera Pheri To Gully Boy, Netizens Use Bollywood Memes To Express Feelings About Lockdown 2.0

      PM Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown on March 24, which ended on Tuesday. However, while addressing the nation, today morning, PM Modi declared that the lockdown will be extended until May 3, 2020. The lockdown aims at containing the disease and bring down the number of cases.

      Best Bollywood Memes That Express Lockdown 2.0 Feels

      PM Modi, in his address to the nation, shared, "People have gone through hardships to save India. I know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice. Even when India did not have a single Coronavirus positive case, India had started screening passengers coming from COVID-19-affected countries."

      Bollywood and television celebrities stood in support of the lockdown 2.0 decision. Several netizens took the help of Bollywood films to express their relief, concern and even disappointment. While Akshay Kumar has become the meme king over the years, other actors seen on Twitter feed were Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Ajay Devgn, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and more.

      Take a look:

      Since the lockdown began, Prime Minister today addressed the Indian citizens for the fourth time, as the number of cases in India crosses the 10,000-mark, with 1,211 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry data, Maharashtra has the highest numbers of cases- 2,334, followed by New Delhi which reported 1,069 cases. The pandemic has caused more than 1.9 million infections and over 1 lakh deaths.

