      From Priyanka Chopra To Taapsee Pannu, Bollywood Demands 'Justice For Jayaraj And Fenix'

      The demise of P Jayaraj and his sonFenix in Tuticorin has led to an outrage in the state of Tamil Nadu and online. Netizens have come forward asking for police accountability and justice for the two businessmen. Bollywood celebrities including, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Neha Dhupia, Vir Das, Riteish Deshmukh and others have also called out police brutality and demanded justice.

      From Priyanka Chopra To Taapsee Pannu, Bollywood Demands Justice For Jayaraj And Fenix

      According to reports, P Jayaraj and his son Fenix were arrested on June 19, for violating lockdown norms and keeping the shop open for 15 minutes over the allotted time. Jayaraj died on June 22 night and his son Fenix on June 23 morning in judicial custody. The family has claimed that the two were severely thrashed and tortured at a police station and are demanding murder charges. The four policemen, including two sub-inspectors, have reportedly been suspended.

      Shocked to hear the news, Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter and wrote, "Reeling from what I am feeling. Absolutely stunned, sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality whatever be the crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I can't even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks."

      Many actors including Priyanka Chopra, Genelia D'Souza and Kiara Advani have shared a viral video which allegedly explains what happened in the police custody. The caption to the video reads, "This video explains everything and i will also address the blackpink issue in this so non-indians can understand what is going on, and I will attach petitions and other things so you all can understand and hopefully support #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix."

      Some of the other tweets shared by celebrities are by Parineeti Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Tammannah Bahtia, and others.

      Earlier this week, the Tamil Nadu government announced Rs 10 lakh solatium each to the families of Jayaraj and Fenix. One family member of each will be also be given a government job. Meanwhile, the High Court has ordered videotaping of the post-mortems and had adjourned the case to June 26.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 14:34 [IST]
