From Taapsee Pannu To Rangoli Chandel: B-Town Reacts To PM Narendra Modi's Initiative To Light Diyas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, through a video message for the citizens of India in which he urged everyone to switch off all lights in the house for nine minutes and instead light candles and diyas. B-town in response took to social media and applauded the gesture.

"On April 5, Sunday, at 9 pm, I want your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your homes and light diyas or candles," PM Modi had stated in the video.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta praised PM by sharing the link to a video of the song 'Diya Jalao Jagmag'. He also tweeted, "Homage to our PM Narendra Modi." On the other hand, actress Taapsee Pannu too reacted to PM's video message in an unusual way, she wrote, "New task is here ! Yay yay yayy !!!"

Rangoli Chandel tweeted, "Lighting Diyas is a very good gesture, diya creates an ethereal aura which is very calming and effective, to show each other our support let's do this, I love how @narendramodi ji also focuses on our emotional needs and tries to heal us in every way .... Jai Shri Ram..." and followed the post which another tweet praising PM Nadrenda Modi.

"very fortunate to have a leader like @narendramodi ji,after today's PM speech I am very confident we will win the fight against Corona, let's all light diyas Sunday 9pm,to mark our togetherness and love for each other and this nation, anti national ki phat chuki hai, ignore them," Rangoli added.

Prasoon Joshi took to his social media in support of the initiative and dedicated his own poem talking about the importance of the gesture. He tweeted, "Let's support PM @narendramodi's call to fight the darkness of disease and despair by igniting the light of hope in us. Dedicating my poem to this cause #IndiaFightsCorona"

Let’s support PM @narendramodi’s call to fight the darkness of disease and despair by igniting the light of hope in us.Dedicating my poem to this cause #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/vGxInHJTu1 — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 3, 2020

The novel Coronavirus also known as COVID-19, has infected over 2,000 people in the country, and killed more than 50 people with the number growing by the day.

