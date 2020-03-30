    For Quick Alerts
      Full Winners List of Critics' Choice Film Awards: Gully Boy, Super Deluxe, Mallesham Bag Best Film

      Critics' Choice Film Awards which was supposed to take place on March 14, was cancelled due to the novel Coronavirus. The team of Critics' Choice Film Awards then decided to announce the winners digitally, last weekend.

      Full Winners List of Critics Choice Film Awards

      While the country is on lockdown, Critics' Choice Film Awards were announced with a live stream on social media and later the winners were shared by their Instagram account. Actors like Ranveer Singh and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan won the Best Actors Awards in Hindi.

      While Gully Boy bagged the Best Film and Best Director in Hindi, Bell Bottom in Kannada and Kumbalangi Nights in Malayam won Best Film honours of the year. Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account and shared the news. He captioned the post as, "Film critics are hard to please, so this feels pretty awesome! :) Thank you @criticschoicefilmawards and the entire @filmcriticsguild of India for honouring my work. #gullyboy 🙏🏽"

      View this post on Instagram

      Best Actor - Hindi Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020 🏆 Film critics are hard to please, so this feels pretty awesome! :) Thank you @criticschoicefilmawards and the entire @filmcriticsguild of India for honouring my work. #gullyboy 🙏🏽

      A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

      Here's the full list of winners:

      Hindi:

      Best Actor Male- Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

      Best Actor Female- Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Soni)

      Best Director- Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

      Best Film- Gully Boy

      Best Writing- Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki (Article 15)

      Telugu:

      Best Actor Male- Nani (Jersey)

      Best Actor Female- Samantha Akkineni (Oh! Baby)

      Best Director- Gowtam Tinnanuri (Jersey)

      Best Film- Mallesham

      Best Writing- Vivek Athreya (Brochevarevarura)

      Tamil:

      Best Actor Male- Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)

      Best Actor Female- Amala Paul (Aadai)

      Best Director- Thiagararajan Kumararaja (Super Deluxe)

      Best Film- Super Deluxe

      Best Writing- Thiagararajan Kumararaja, Nalan Kumaraswamy, Mysskin, Neelan K Sekar (Super Deluxe)

      Bengali:

      Best Actor Male- Kaushik Ganguly (Kedara)

      Best Actor Female- Swastika Mukherjee (Kia and Cosmos)

      Best Director- Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)

      Best Film- Kedara

      Best Writing- Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)

      Gujarati:

      Best Actor Male- Jayesh More (Hellaro)

      Best Actor Female- Deeksha Joshi (Dhunki)

      Best Director- Abhishek Shah (Hellaro)

      Best Film- Hellaro

      Best Writing- Abhishek Shah, Prateek Gupta, Saumya Joshi (Hellaro)

      Kannada:

      Best Actor Male- Rishi (Kavaludaari)

      Best Actor Female- B. Jayashree (Mookajjiya Kanasugalu)

      Best Director- Jayathirtha (Bell Bottom)

      Best Film- Bell Bottom

      Best Writing- Dayananda T K (Bell Bottom)

      Malayalam:

      Best Actor Male- Mammootty (Unda)

      Best Actor Female- Parvathy (Uyare)

      Best Director- Aashiq Abu (Virus)

      Best Film- Kumbalangi Nights

      Best Writing- Syam Pushkaran (Kumbalangi Nights)

      Marathi:

      Best Actor Male- Sandeep Kulkarni (Dombivali Return)

      Best Actor Female- Mrinal Kulkarni (Welcome Home)

      Best Director- Nipun Dharmadhikari (Dhappa)

      Best Film- Dhappa

      Best Writing- Sumitra Bhave (Welcome Home)

      Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 11:54 [IST]
