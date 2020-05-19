FWICE Writes To Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Requesting Permission To Resume Post-Production

The Hindi film industry, like many business across India, have taken a massive hit from the lockdown. However, the industry has been very supportive and understanding of the need for lockdown during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Federation of Western Cine Employyes (FWICE) wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to request the allowing of post-production work of films, shows and other entertainment projects to resume soon, with minimum workforce. FWICE pointed that many producers have invested crores of rupees on projects, and the uncertainty of the lockdown is having a severe impact on them

The letter read, "We would like to bring to your kind notice that there are numerous projects of the Media and Entertainment Industry which are halted due to lockdown and can be completed soon as only the post production activities such as editing, sound recording, music recording and others are pending. If permissions are given to carry out such post production activities of these projects, which can be done in closed studios with minimum workforce, it would be great relief to the producers who have poured in huge funds and that they shall be all set to release their projects immediately after the lockdown is lifted."

It further added, "We assure you of complying with all the necessary guidelines pertaining to the health, safety and security of the workers involved into such post production activities if permitted to do so."

FWICE and Indian Film & Television Directors Association (IFTDA) have put film and television shows shoots on hold since March 19.

