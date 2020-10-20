Gabriella Demetriades' Brother Agisilaos To Remain In Judicial Custody Till November 3

Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella was arrested on Sunday by the NCB. According to reports, on Tuesday he has been remanded to judicial custody till November 3 by a special Narcotics court.

Agisilaos was arrested in the drugs case connected with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The agency told the court that he is directly connected with an accused in the case and also claimed to have links with other co-accused in the case. Agisilaos, on the other hand, retracted his statement given to the agency when produced in the court.

NCB also claimed he knew many drug dealers and was transacting with them. The agency reportedly sought his custody for four days until 22 October to find who is delivering contraband in Bollywood. However, the court earlier had granted his custody till 20 October, which has now been extended till November 3.

Apart from Agisilaos, on Tuesday, the special court also extended the judicial custody of Zaid Vilatra, Dwayne Fernandes, Ankush Arneja, Suryadeep Malhotra, Rahil Vishram, Karamjeet Singh, Kshitij Prasad, Anuj Keshwani and Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty till 3 November. Showik's judicial custody had extended on Monday, October 19.

Showik was arrested by the NCB on September 4 along with Samuel Miranda. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail earlier this month, after the actress spent a month in jail. The court had said on October 7, Rhea Chakraborty "is not part of a chain of drug dealers" and "has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary other benefits,". The court order added, "Since she has no criminal antecedents, there are reasonable grounds for believing that she is not likely to commit any offence while on bail."

NCB Arrests Brother Of Arjun Rampal's Partner Gabriella Demetriades

Home Minister Amit Shah On SSR's Death Case And Media Trial: Doubts Were Raised Since Day One