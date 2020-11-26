Gabriella Demetriades Wishes Beau Arjun Rampal With A Cute Birthday Post; 'The Best Is Yet To Come'

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal turns 48 today (November 26, 2020). His partner Gabriella Demetriades made his birthday special by penning an endearing note for him on her Instagram page. In her post, Gabriella called her beau her 'favourite' and also revealed a secret.

Gabriella complied a bunch of pictures, featuring Arjun and with son Arik and daughters Mahikaa and Myra and shared them on her Instagram page. Her heartwarming note to Arjun read, "Happy birthday to my favourite. You are so loved, and so strong. The best is yet to come."

She further added a quote attributed to Antoine de Saint-Exupery's The Little Prince and continued in her post, "Here is my secret, it is very simple. It is only with the heart that one can see rightly. What is essential is invisible to the eye."

Earlier in April, Arjun had also wished Gabriella on her birthday with a sweet post that read, "Happy birthday, my beautiful Jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you."

Speaking about how he first met Gabriella, Arjun had earlier shared with a media portal, "Ah, that's a question to ask. We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It's only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as part of the family. I'm blessed that they have, no questions asked."

Arjun Rampal and his model-girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed a baby boy Arik, on July 18, 2019. Speaking about him, the Om Shanti Om actor had told a tabloid, "He's the cutest baby I have ever seen. Not taking away from my daughters but he is really, really cute, and my daughters are in love with him. Whoever sees him falls in love with him."

