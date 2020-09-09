Gajraj Rao And Director Amit Sharma Assure To Support Surekha Sikri's Treatment

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri recently suffered a brain stroke and is currently admitted at a hospital in Mumbai. After her nurse appealed to the film fraternity to provide aid for her medical treatment, many co-stars and fellow colleagues have come forward. Surekha's nurse had said, "I couldn't get her admitted to any other hospital because of high fees. We do not have that kind of money." However, she soon told TOI, "We are okay now, we took money from Surekhaji's fixed deposit. We don't need help now."

Meanwhile, Surekha's Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao and director Amit Sharma have assured that there will not be any financial obstacles in her treatment. Gajraj Rao told TOI, "Both Amit Sharma, the Badhaai Ho director, and I are in touch with Surekha ji's secretary Vivek and yes, we are all there with her and we'll extend all help we can, to her."

Amit Sharma added that while he is in Goa, he is in touch with her family. He added, "I have not spoken to anyone else, but people who are close to her- her family, nurse and manager. I will be doing my best to provide any kind of help that would be needed and I don't think there would be any financial obstacles in her treatment."

Nupur Alankar On Surekha Sikri Many fellow TV stars also showed support to the veteran actor, senior TV actress Nupur Alankar said, "This happens in our industry. Once you are not well, makers start getting apprehensive whether you will deliver to your fullest extent. This, in turn, reduces the amount of work coming your way. This is what must have happened with Surekhaji as well. Else, what a marvellous actress she is." Neena Gupta Also Talked About Surekhaji's Heath Neena Gupta also spoke to ETimes and added, "After Badhaai Ho, I met Surekhaji just once at an award function in a hotel. She had come there in a wheel chair. This was last year. She was getting better. Gajraj Rao (who also starred in Badhaai Ho) had gone and even met her once. Surekhaji is a fighter and she'll come out of this. I still can't forget the day when she stood her ground in Badhaai Ho; it was very late in the night and she had to give a cue for one of the actors. The director (Amit Sharma) kept telling her that he'll get it done from someone else but she did not budge." Surekha Sikri Is Currently Admitted In Mumbai Hospital JD Majethia, Chairman of IFTPC (Indian Film and TV Producers Council), said, "I am deeply hurt. I think the industry should welcome Surekhaji once she's better. If I have a role and she isn't 100 per cent fit, I will still cast her. Woh 25 actors ke barabar hai." Notably, Surekha Sikri has won three National Film Awards. The film and theatre veteran is best known for her performances in Tamas, Mammo, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Zubeidaa and daily soaps like Balika Vadhu. Sikri was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho and Netflix's Ghost Stories, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Balika Vadhu Actress Surekha Sikri Suffers Brain Stroke; Her Nurse Seeks Financial Aid

Surekha Sikri On Senior Citizens Not Being Allowed To Shoot: Impossible For Me To Be Atma Nirbhar