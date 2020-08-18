Gajraj Rao Shares Hilarious Meme From Badhaai Ho As Saif Ali Khan Gets Ready To Welcome Fourth Child

Actor Gajraj Rao often shares memes made on his or his co-stars from his films. This time, the actor took a scene from Badhaai Ho and turning it into a hilarious meme for father-to-be Saif Ali Khan. Gajraj has compared his Badhaai Ho character to actor Saif Ali Khan, who recently turned 50 and is set to welcome his fourth child.

Gajraj shared the meme from Badhaai Ho based on a popular scene, in which he can be seen breaking the news of a new child to his two grown-up sons. While Gajraj plays Saif Ali Khan, Neena Gupta who played Gajraj's wife in the film can be seen with Kareena's name tag. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana who in the film plays a kid of marriageable age, was tagged as Ibrahim and Shardul Rana, who looked clueless in the scene was tagged as Taimur.

In the caption, he revealed that the meme was a repost from a fan. This is not the first time someone poked fun at Saif Ali Khan, earlier Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan called him 'The Quadfather' as she wished him and Kareena for the good news.

On Instagram, Soha had shared a picture of Saif based on the poster of the classic film, The Godfather. She wrote in the caption, "Coming soon!! Couldn't resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever !". Saif's son Ibrahim had reacted to the post with, "Abba", followed by a fire emoji.

Fans were in awe and in shock to find out the couple will be welcoming their second child. The duo released a statement confirming the rumours and reports, and said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. - Saif And Kareena."

