Gajraj Rao Used To Take Lot Of Permissions During Badhaai Ho, Was Irritating Initially: Neena Gupta

Fans are waiting with excitement for the release of Ayushmann Khurrana's next film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. It is not only the fact that this is Bollywood's first romantic comedy with a gay couple that audiences are looking forward to, but also an encore of the on-screen pairing of Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, who were a hit in Badhaai Ho.

In a recent interview, Neena got candid about how her equation with Gajraj has evolved since their Badhaai Ho days. Initially, she said that Gajraj was so reserved that he used to ask her permission for every little thing. But now they are very comfortable both mentally and physically, and have developed an easy chemistry.

Neena told PTI, "During Badhaai Ho, he used to be very reserved and quiet. He used to take a lot of permissions during the scenes which really irritated me initially. 'Neena ji may I put my head on your lap like this, 'Can I do this or that?' "But eventually when we started rehearsing, it became easy. Now both of us joke around and pull each other's leg. We are very comfortable both mentally and physically. We are able to feed off each other's performance and people can see that comfort on screen which translates into an easy chemistry."

Talking about her character Sunaina from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Neena said that she is the kind of housewife in a household where the man is the decision maker, but gets what she wants done smartly.

Ayushmann will romance Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya, as a follow up to his earlier film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. It is scheduled for release on February 21, 2020.

