Ganapath First Look: Tiger Shroff Goes Uber Cool And Grungy In This Post-Pandemic Action Thriller

Recently, Tiger Shroff made an official announcement that he is all set to headline a futuristic action franchise titled Ganapath. The young star also gave us a sneak-peek into the film with a teaser poster. Today, the makers unveiled Tiger's look from the film. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era.

In the poster, Tiger who is dressed in a multi-colored shirt, is seen resting on an armchair with a cigarette in his hand. The actor is seen oozing his trademark charisma against a blurred cityscape which is hemmed with barb wire.

Tiger took to his Instagram page to share the first look poster and wrote, "Yaaron ka yaar hu ❤️, dushmano ka baap hu! Presenting #GanapathFirstLook."

Have a look at his post here.

According to the makers, Ganapath is a universe different from Tiger's earlier films as it will present him in a never-seen before avatar.

Director Vikas Bahl said in an official statement, "I am looking forward to working with one if the best action stars the audience has seen. I believe that this film will truly tap into a Tiger nobody has ever seen before."

On the other hand, Tiger was earlier quoted as saying, "After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky (producer Jackky Bhagnani), the script and scale look promising. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it is exciting to collaborate with them."

While the makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast, speculations are rife that Nupur Sanon and Nora Fatehi might step in to play the leading ladies in the film.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jacky Bhagnani, Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath is slated to go on floors in mid 2021. Besides Ganapath, Tiger Shroff will also be seen in Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4.

