Ganapath: Nupur Sanon And Nora Fatehi Roped In For Tiger Shroff's Film?

The makers of Ganapath just announced the film with Tiger Shroff in the lead and released the film's first poster. Now, reports have claimed that actress Nupur Sanon and Nora Fatehi have been cast in the film as female leads. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganpat is reportedly part one of a series set to release in 2022.

Tiger in the motion picture can be seen standing shirtless amidst the tall buildings and debris, and his voiceover in the motion poster says, "When you are afraid, you kill a lot." According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Tiger will be seen playing a boxer, telling the rags to riches story of an underdog. The film reportedly will go on floors in December and the makers have signed in Nupur Sanon as the first female lead, while Nora as the second.

A source told the website, "Nora has been dropping by the Pooja Entertainment office off late and this has not gone unnoticed by the media. However, contrary to reports of her doing an item number in Bellbottom, Nora has in fact been signed for a full-length feature film. The film in question is Ganapath, and she will be seen playing the second female lead opposite Tiger, while Nupur Sanon has been signed to play the first female lead."

Makers are yet to share an official statement or release more details about the female roles. The film is set to be high on action and drama. It is said that Tiger Shroff has already commenced training for his role as a boxer. The action star has plenty of projects in the pipeline as he is all set to start shooting for films like Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Rambo.

