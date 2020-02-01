    For Quick Alerts
      Ganesh Acharya Files Complaint Against Female Choreographer Accusing Him Of Misconduct

      A 33-year-old female choreographer filed a complaint against Ganesh Acharya at state's Women's Commission and Amboli police station as reported by ANI. He is now filing a case against the female at n Oshiwara Police station.

      ganesh acharya

      Reportedly he will open up about the allegations today, 1st February at 1 PM at Karamveer Sports Complex, Andheri West. ANi earlier stated the women claimed, he had been depriving her of work in the film industry, demanding commissions and was forcing her to watch adult videos.

      Earlier another well-known choreographer in the industry, Saroj Khan also accused Ganesh of paying his team dancers less than the mandates fees, using his position to manipulate the dancers and also malign the Cine Dancers Association (CDA). He then went on to file a defamation case on Saroj but no work has gotten out about the case yet. While talking to ANI Ganesh had said, "This is the conspiracy against me to malign my image".

      A few days ago actress Tanushree Dutta also urged fellow B-town, artists and filmmakers, to boycott choreographer Ganesh Acharya. As reported by India Today, she said, "It's time Bollywood and the other Indian film industries boycott choreographer Ganesh Acharya completely. Hiding behind the male superstars who work with this despicable man, he has been abusing his power and position to harass, bully and take advantage of vulnerable young newcomers to the industry."

      Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 13:18 [IST]
      X