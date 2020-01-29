Ganesh Acharya Says He Will File Defamation Case Against Saroj Khan For Maligning His Image

A day after a 33-year-old woman accused Ganesh Acharya of depriving her of work, demanding commission for getting projects and forcing her to watch adult videos, the choreographer has now alleged that senior dancer Saroj Khan is conspiring against him and harbouring corruption in the industry.

Acharya who is also the General Secretary of Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association (IFTCA) said in a statement, "This is the conspiracy against me to malign my image, there are people like Saroj Khan and her colleagues who are doing corruption in the industry. Their business has flopped as I have entered the association."

He further revealed that he will be filing a defamation case against Saroj Khan and her team. He was quoted as saying, "I will file a defamation case against Saroj Khan and her team who are defaming me and stooping so low to do that, they are doing this because their business has gone in vain they used to earn money sitting at home illegally and I am against it so will put all my efforts to fight against them.''

Earlier on Monday, a woman had filed a complaint against Acharya at Amboli Police Station and Maharashtra State Women's Commission for harassing her.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Acharya and Saroj Khan's tussle has been hitting the headlines for a long time. The latter had levelled allegations against Acharya of exploiting his dancers and using his position to malign the Cine Dancers Association (CDA).

In response, Ganesh Acharya said, "Saroj ji is speaking wrong. When the CDA was closed why did not she came to help us to open it. Five coordinators were appointed for CDA by taking Rs 15 lakh from them. 217 masters have signed a letter that they do not need coordinators. Do the Federation people know dancing.. Do they know who is a good dancer? Saroj ji should come forward to help dancers. There is a need of re-election for the CDA."

