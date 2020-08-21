Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shilpa Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh Bring Bappa Home Amid Lockdown
Every year, Bollywood stars celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of gusto, and treat fans with pictures from the celebrations on their respective social media handles. This time, things are going to be a little different owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
However, the lockdown hasn't dampened the spirits as everyone is gearing up to celebrate the festival with precautionary measures. With Ganesh Chaturthi just round the corner, here's how celebrities have started their preparations for the festival.
Shilpa Shetty Brings Ganpati Bappa Home
On Thursday, actress Shilpa Shetty looked stunning in a pink and yellow traditional outfit as she went to collect the idol of Lord Ganesha from a workshop. However, the actress made sure that she took all the precautions when she stepped out, and was seen wearing a mask and gloves. (Pic courtesy: PTI)
This Ganesh Chaturthi will be special for the actress, as it marks her daughter Samisha's first-ever celebration of the festival. Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha was born in February through surrogacy.
Shilpa Shetty On Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols
Earlier in an interview, Shilpa had spoken about her decision to switch to eco-friendly idols and was quoted as saying, "As a celebrity, we have to be responsible for our actions. One must be the change they want to see. I live on the beach, and it was a heartbreaking sight after visarjan. The pollution it causes is massive. Hence, the decision to change 4 years ago."
Shilpa Shetty Shares A Mouth-Watering Recipe Especially For Ganesh Chaturthi
After bringing the Ganpati idol home, Shilpa shared a recipe of besan coconut barfi on her Instagram page. The actress wrote, "It's that time of the year and we're all geared up to welcome Bappa into our homes this week. So, our recipe had to be something unique, sweet, and healthy. The Besan Coconut Barfi fits the bill perfectly!"
Click here to watch the recipe shared by Shilpa Shetty
Neil Nitin Mukesh Gears Up For Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations
Besides Shilpa Shetty, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also kick-started the preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The Saaho actor shared a bunch of pictures in which he is seen holding Ganpati idol. He captioned the pictures as, "GANPATI BAPPA MORYA 🤗🤗."
