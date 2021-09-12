Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Song Of The Day: Deva Shree Ganesha From Agneepath Is A Must On Your Playlist

When you hear the word Ganesh Chaturthi, what comes to your mind? Massive Ganpati idols, colorful processions and mouth-watching sweets! However, this year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us are homebound. While we will miss hitting the streets and dancing on drumbeats, and visiting Ganpati pandals, the Novel Coronavirus cannot dampen our festive spirit.

To ring in the festival in our own unique way, we have decided to celebrate these ten days by dedicating a Ganpati track to each day. Our song of the day today is 'Deva Shree Ganesha' from Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath.

Picturized on Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra, the foot-tapping song has been composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Ajay Gogavale. In the film, the fast-paced aarti plays a turning point in Vijay's (Hrithik Roshan) life.

Composer Ajay (of Ajay-Atul) had earlier said in an interview, "I told Karan that Hrithik Roshan should be very small compared to the idol and he shot the song exactly like that."

What makes the song unique is its use of Puneri dhol along with the tasha, which gives you an adrenaline rush every time you play the song! Also, the powerful chorus adds more intensity to the track.

Watch the song video.

Do let us know what you like the most about this Hrithik Roshan song!