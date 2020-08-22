Ganesh Chaturthi: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol And Others Extend Warm Wishes To Their Fans

As the nation unites to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi today (August 22, 2020), B-town celebrities including, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Kangana Ranaut extend their warm wishes to their fans. On this auspicious day, devotees bring the idol of Lord Ganesha to their homes with great pomp, and celebrate the festival with all zest and happiness.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wished his fans on Twitter and wrote, "T 3634 - Ganapati Bappa moreya.." He shared his picture, wherein he can be seen greeting Lord Ganesha with folded hands.

Actor Ajay Devgn also wished his fans on Twitter and wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya #HappyGaneshChaturthi."

Ajay Devgn's actress-wife Kajol wrote on Twitter, "This year, we need the 'Dukh Harta' to take away our problems & bless us with better times... Wishing safety & peace for all. #HappyGaneshChaturthi 🙏🏼."

Actress Kangana Ranaut who's officially on Twitter now, tweeted, "गणेश चतुर्थी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ"

Actor Akshay Kumar also wished his fans on this auspicious day and tweeted, "#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people's homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi wrote, "गाओ, बजाओ, झूमो उमंग से, गणपति जी पधारें हैं फिर से हमारे आगंन में! We hope that with the arrival of Bappa our paths of difficulties & the current unfortunate situation gets resolved with no obstacles in the way. Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Stay safe!"

We wish all our lovely readers a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Stay safe.